Apple Is Working On A 12-Inch MacBook That Will 'Redefine Laptop Computing'

Over the weekend, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities revealed that Apple has plans for a new laptop in 2014.

In a note picked up at 9 to 5 Mac, Kuo says Apple is planning a high-resolution 12-inch laptop that will be as portable as the 11-inch MacBook Air, but as productive as the 13-inch MacBook Air.

This new MacBook will “redefine laptop computing” according to Kuo just like the current MacBook Air redefined laptop computers when it was introduced in 2010. (The original MacBook Air was out in 2008, but was flawed. The 2010 version fixed the flaws and became the industry standard.)

This new laptop will be thinner and lighter than the current MacBook Airs, per Kuo.

For Apple, the Mac business is a small portion of the company’s overall earnings, and its in decline like the rest of the consumer PC industry. Still, lots of people use laptops, so it’s not like Apple is just going to give up on it.

What’s interesting here, is that it doesn’t sound like Apple wants to go the Microsoft route and make a Surface — a tablet with a keyboard. Instead, it looks like it’s just trying to make its laptops more mobile, keeping the distinction between the two categories.

Kuo has a very good track record when it comes to Apple product announcements. He’s not great on timing, though. We don’t know when Apple might reveal this new laptop, but we expect it at some point next year.

