BII CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Winning The Mobile Enterprise

Apple is in prime position to win the mobile enterprise. According Good Technology, a vendor of technology to help companies manage mobile devices, Apple accounted for over 70 per cent of new device activations in the second quarter. Android made up most of the rest, although Windows Phone showed up for the first time with 1.2% share.



Good Technology is not a perfect barometer of enterprise adoption because it does not track Blackberry devices, which have their own device management technology, but it is a good proxy nonetheless.

A large part of Apple’s success stems from bring your own device (BYOD) programs. At the end of 2011, 72 per cent of Good’s clients had formal BYOD programs, up from 60 per cent at the beginning of the year. Apple’s mobile enterprise market share is also firmed up by the iPad, which is gaining traction in the enterprise and represents more than 90 per cent of all enterprise tablet deployments.

