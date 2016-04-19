Hollywood insiders in talks with Apple refer to it as the 'United Fruit Company'

Getty (L-R) Robert Kondrk, Tim Cook, and Eddy Cue attend the 2015 Pre-GRAMMY Gala in Beverly Hills, California.

Apple wants to put together a streaming television service that to be distributed through Apple TV set-top boxes, and a new report in Fast Company details just how close it is to becoming real.

Apple is reportedly courting “triple A-list talent” in Hollywood to put together several exclusive high-quality TV shows that would all launch close to the same time, perhaps as part of a big launch. Think Netflix’s “House of Cards” or “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” but with several original shows going live at the same time.

In order to court these big-shot movie types, Apple created an unmarked “iTunes Lounge” in a Park City, Utah, hotel last year when Hollywood’s biggest players descended on the city for the Sundance Film Festival.

According to Fast Company, the producers who have taken meetings with Apple refer to the tech firm only as the “United Fruit Company,” but there should be plenty creative types who want to work with Apple, even with its corporate emphasis on secrecy.

Heading up the Hollywood effort is Robert Kondrk, who has been Apple internet services boss Eddy Cue’s lieutenant for years, although he’s not that well known in Los Angeles.

Cue announced Apple’s first scripted original series, a TV show about apps, in the New York Times last month. Apple is working with entertainer Will.i.am and veteran TV producers.

Previously, the Hollywood Reporter wrote about a show with “no shortage of violence and sex” called “Vital Signs,” starring Beats founder, rapper, and current Apple consultant Dr. Dre. That show is part of a different push, in which Apple will produce music videos and other content to promote Apple Music, its streaming music service.

