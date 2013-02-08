Apple Is The World's Number One PC-Maker (If You Count iPads)

Nicholas Carlson

With data from Canalys, Fortune’s Philip Elmer-Dewitt made this chart showing that Apple is now the world’s number one seller of PCs – if you count iPads.

chart showing top pc makers

Photo: Philip Elmer-Dewitt

This development isn’t a huge surprise, if you’re familiar with this chart, now a couple quarters out-dated:

tablets and PCs

Anyway, it’s unclear whether it’s really fair to say iPads are “PCs.” 

For me (the Business Insider news room is divided) iPads are, essentially, modern-day “home PCs.” That is, they are not mobile devices nor are they work PCs.

People use them at home, not out and about, and not at work.

Death Of The PC

Photo: Business Insider

