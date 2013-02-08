Apple Is The World's Number One PC-Maker (If You Count iPads)

With data from Canalys, Fortune’s Philip Elmer-Dewitt made this chart showing that Apple is now the world’s number one seller of PCs – if you count iPads.



Photo: Philip Elmer-Dewitt

This development isn’t a huge surprise, if you’re familiar with this chart, now a couple quarters out-dated:

Anyway, it’s unclear whether it’s really fair to say iPads are “PCs.”

For me (the Business Insider news room is divided) iPads are, essentially, modern-day “home PCs.” That is, they are not mobile devices nor are they work PCs.

People use them at home, not out and about, and not at work.

Photo: Business Insider

