Apple: It's The New Microsoft

From the WSJ: Don’t look now but this may be the year when Apple’s market cap does the unthinkable and surpasses Microsoft’s.
Congratulations will be in order but so will condolences.
For a company preoccupied with products is in danger of becoming a company preoccupied with strategy. And by “strategy,” we mean zero-sum manoeuvring versus hated rivals.
