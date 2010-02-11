Apple: It's The New Microsoft

From the WSJ: Don’t look now but this may be the year when Apple’s market cap does the unthinkable and surpasses Microsoft’s.



Congratulations will be in order but so will condolences.

For a company preoccupied with products is in danger of becoming a company preoccupied with strategy. And by “strategy,” we mean zero-sum manoeuvring versus hated rivals.

