Apple Remains The Largest Computer Manufacturer In The World

Apple is the largest computer manufacturer in the world for the fourth straight quarter.



Despite relatively lackluster iPad sales, Apple shipped more iPads last quarter, 14 million, than any other computer manufacturer shipped PCs.

Full-size tablets and PCs can be viewed as a continuous market for several reasons.

First, they are seeing increased deployment in the enterprise, which used to exclusively be the domain of the PC.

Second, research indicates that consumers use tablets more like PCs, but display different usage habits on smartphones. As we discussed in our mobile advertising report, 80 per cent of tablet use takes place in the home.

Finally, Microsoft just released an operating system (Windows 8) that explicitly tries to tie together the PC and tablet computing experience.

Using the combined tablet-PC definition, Apple shipped 5 million more computers last quarter than the next largest manufacturer.

