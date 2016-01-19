Apple could be testing a technology that is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi

Star Wars The Millennium Falcon goes into hyperspace.

Apple could be testing a technology called Li-Fi, a play-on-words of Wi-Fi, according to code found within iOS 9.1.

Li-Fi was invented by Harald Haas, a researcher at Edinburgh University, and has since been worked on by a number of companies.

The technology is around 100 times faster than Wi-Fi — with speeds of around 224 gigabits per second — because it uses the light spectrum to transmit data.

It’s unclear how Apple intends to use the technology or whether it will make it into the rumoured iPhone 7.

There is currently no technology on the market that uses Li-Fi, so there is little to compare it to. However, one use could be talking to other devices within the same room, such as the Apple TV. The high data speeds mean a film could be sent from an iPhone to the TV within seconds, ready to stream. (This is just speculation, though — it’s still early days for the technology.)

Apple filed for a patent in 2013 that talked about an “optical modulation using an image sensor” that used the iPhone’s camera to transmit data via light, a technology that could be used with Li-Fi.

