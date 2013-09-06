Apple Is Testing A 6-Inch IPhone

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple’s iPhone leader Jony Ive

Apple is testing iPhones with really big screens, Ian Sherr, Eva Dou, and Lorraine Luk at the Wall Street Journal report.

Apple is looking at making iPhones with 4.8-inch to 6-inch screens. In particular, it’s interested in 4.8-inch screens.

A bigger iPhone is not coming this year, though. This year, we’re just getting an iPhone that’s the same size as the current iPhone.

This testing is sorta no-brainer. Apple would be silly to not test bigger iPhone screens.

The real question is whether or not Apple will release the bigger iPhone, and if so, at what size, or sizes.

For the first five iPhone models, Apple only made a 3.5-inch screen. Last year it gave the iPhone 5 a 4-inch screen, and kept the 3.5-inch screen for the iPhone 4S, and iPhone 4.

It will be interesting to see if it expands the iPhone line and offers a 3.5-inch screen, a 4-inch screen, a 5-inch screen and a 6-inch screen.

Apple is the last major phone maker to sell a phone with a smaller screen. Most smartphone screens are 4.5-inches to 4.7-inches. Even HTC’s “mini” phone is 4.3-inches, which is bigger than the iPhone.

It’s unclear how many, if any, sales the smaller iPhone screen has cost Apple.

However, since Samsung has achieved success by selling big smartphones, some people (like our Henry Blodget) have been clamoring for a bigger iPhone.

