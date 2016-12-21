Apple is still struggling to keep fake apps out of the App Store

Photo: Getty

After Apple had to purge several hundred malicious fake shopping apps from the iOS App Store earlier this week, the company’s security review process has been called into question.

Apple often touts its security review process, which new apps must undergo before they can enter the App Store, as a significant advantage of the iOS ecosystem over its Android competitor. However, Apple does not actually review every single new app, according to The New York Times.

This leaves it up to developers and brands to keep a watchful eye for fake apps masquerading as their own, as was the case with the hundreds of fake apps Apple recently removed. Apple told The New York Times that it encourages consumers and developers to report suspicious apps so it can quickly review them.

Apple is in the midst of a campaign to review the more than 2 million apps in the App Store to remove malicious and outdated apps. Apple has historically had far less malicious code make its way into the App Store compared with Android’s Google Play store and third-party app stores.

However, that has begun to change recently. In addition to the spate of fake retail apps, a number of fake apps related to the Pokemon Go mobile game hit the App Store after the game rose to popularity. This means brands and developers will likely need to be more vigilant going forward around threats to their customers stemming from fake apps.

Cutting through the noise of an overcrowded app market is already critical for any app developer looking to build a viable user base, and that challenge becomes greater when malicious and fake apps flood the stores. There are now well over 3 million apps available across the world’s five largest app stores. Delivering the right product to the right audience at the right time in this environment is imperative to the success of any app.

The challenge of marketing an app effectively has made app-install ads — an ad unit that directs users to download a mobile app — an essential tool for developers seeking to stand out in the Google Play and Apple app stores. This is why it’s not surprising that more marketers are using paid channels to drive downloads than ever before. In fact, over 80% of respondents in a survey of the top 100 grossing mobile app developers noted they plan on increasing their spend on app-install ads in 2015.

