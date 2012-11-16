Apple is still not oversold

Regardless if you are a fundamental trader, price leads fundamentals. We don’t look at all those common technical indicators such as RSI, Moving Averages. Looking at common technical gives investor little edge.



Think what you will about Apple being cheap, the price action will tell you ever thing. We went to a sell at $691 as you can see from the chart. FYI: We told BI readers to sell on September 18th the day the stock reached $701

