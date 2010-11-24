Apple Is Hiring RIM's Enterprise Sales Employees

Photo: Russian Presidential Press and Information Office
Apple has plucked five high level enterprise sales staffers from Research In Motion in the last year and a half, Dow Jones reports.Apple has elbowed its way into the corporate market over the last few years. On its most recent earnings call, the company said more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies are deploying or piloting the iPhone. It also said more than 65% of the Fortune 100 are testing the iPad.
Picking up RIM’s sales people will help it grab share from the BlackBerry in the corporate world.
Here’s the people Apple picked up, and what they did at RIM per DJ:
- Geoff Perfect was head of strategic sales
- Joe Bartlett was a senior global sales manager
- Steve Marshall was a global strategic account manager
- Peter Decker was a global account manager
- Paul Alvarez was a global strategic account manager
Via: MacRumors
