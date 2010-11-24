Apple Is Hiring RIM's Enterprise Sales Employees

Photo: Russian Presidential Press and Information Office

Apple has plucked five high level enterprise sales staffers from Research In Motion in the last year and a half, Dow Jones reports.Apple has elbowed its way into the corporate market over the last few years. On its most recent earnings call, the company said more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies are deploying or piloting the iPhone. It also said more than 65% of the Fortune 100 are testing the iPad.



Picking up RIM’s sales people will help it grab share from the BlackBerry in the corporate world.

Here’s the people Apple picked up, and what they did at RIM per DJ:

Geoff Perfect was head of strategic sales

Joe Bartlett was a senior global sales manager

Steve Marshall was a global strategic account manager

Peter Decker was a global account manager

Paul Alvarez was a global strategic account manager

