Apple Is Spending $US200 Million A Year Fighting Android Patent Lawsuits Around The World

Khabar Bruce Sewell, Apple’s general counsel.

Apple is spending an estimated $US2oo million a year fighting patent lawsuits against Android around the world, according Fred Vogelstein’s new book

Dogfight: How Apple And Google Went To War And Started a Revolution.

Vogelstein’s estimate comes an attorney who has worked on Apple’s patent cases against Android. Vogelstein reports that Apple has 300 attorneys at four law firms working on the Android patent suits pretty much full-time.

The money isn’t a problem for Apple. It has ~$150 billion in cash. It had $9.9 billion in free cash flow last quarter. Plus, Apple did a patent deal with HTC which is estimated to generate close to $US200 million a year, or enough to cover its patent attorney fees.

But what is Apple getting for the money, exactly? Most of these lawsuits are just dragging on and on with a negligible impact on how Apple and Samsung make phones and software.

“Apple thought a nasty, protracted lawsuit might slow Samsung’s and Android’s progress,” Vogelstein reports. That hasn’t happened at all. Android now has 81% of the smartphone market. Samsung is the world’s biggest biggest phone maker.

