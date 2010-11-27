Apple Is Selling 1 Million MacBooks Per Month

Nick Saint
macbook

Photo: Rob DiCaterino via Flickr

Apple will sell an average of 1 million MacBooks per month this quarter, DigiTimes reports.That number hasn’t been confirmed by Apple, but the Taiwanese tech site is generally well sourced at companies in Apple’s supply chain.

The report also claims that the MacBook Air will account for between 20-25% of total MacBook sales.

