Apple is requiring workers receive Covid vaccine boosters as employers start mandating the shots amid the surge in Omicron cases

Apple is requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Employees must submit proof of COVID-19 boosters or be required to take tests to enter stores and offices from February 15.

Unvaccinated retail and corporate employees will have to take frequent tests from January 24.

The new policy comes as US employers are grappling with a surge in Omicron cases and postponing office reopenings.

Apple will require all corporate and retail employees to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots or submit to frequent Covid tests, The Verge reported.

“Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease,” according to an internal memo seen by The Verge.

Apple employees who are eligible for booster shots have four weeks to get jabbed or take rapid antigen tests before entering workplaces from February 15, added the media outlet.

Those who are unvaccinated or haven’t provided proof of vaccination must provide negative test results from January 24, the memo seen by The Verge said. It wasn’t immediately clear if this testing requirement applies to both corporate and retail employees.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Apple’s move comes as American employers grapple with a surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as many were preparing to return to the office after nearly two years of working from home due to the pandemic.

Apple has pushed back its return-to-office indefinitely, in line with other major tech firms.

Last week, Facebook parent Meta told its employees that it would mandate booster shots for all workers when its US campuses reopen.

Amazon meanwhile has offered US warehouse workers $40 if they get a booster, reported The Information last Thursday.