Apple is reportedly working on a 4K version of Apple TV

Apple is working on a 4K version of the Apple TV, but people internally are reportedly frustrated that the company is not living up to expectations in its efforts to revolutionise television, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The company is testing a fifth-generation Apple TV box code-named the “J105” with capabilities to stream ultra-high-definition picture, according to Bloomberg sources cited as being familiar with the plans.

But Apple engineers appear to be frustrated with the company’s slow development with TV, the report suggests.

One source who asked for anonymity to speak about internal company matters told Bloomberg that Apple’s current version of TV — essentially a bunch of apps, similar to the iPhone, but more suitable for the living room — is “not what I signed up for.”

“I signed up for revolutionary. We got evolutionary,” the source added.

The news of the 4K Apple TV comes a week after Apple poached the general manager of Amazon’s Fire TV unit, Timothy D. Twerdahl.

But the hire and the new product roadmap might not be enough to make up for the gap between Apple’s ambitions with TV and the reality, according to the Bloomberg report.

Apple declined Bloomberg’s request for comment and the company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for a comment.

Read the full report on Bloomberg.

