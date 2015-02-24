Apple is reportedly poaching Samsung's top battery experts to help build its electric car

Apple is reportedly in the process of hiring several chip and battery experts from Samsung, according to a report from the Korea Times (via Apple Insider).

Citing “an unnamed Samsung official,” the Korea Times says Samsung’s experts were offered better pay and “greater independence” at Apple.

The same Samsung official suggested the employees in question already speak English, so there wouldn’t be any language issues with those people working at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

This is the second time this month we’re hearing about Apple trying to hire away battery experts: Just last week, a lawsuit was filed against the iPhone maker, claiming it was trying to unfairly poach employees from A123 Systems, a company that makes batteries for electric cars.

It’s possible Samsung’s experts could be helping Apple build better batteries for its next iPhones and iPads — reportedly, the company is already tapping Samsung to build the chips in its next iPhone — but the anonymous source suggests these hires will contribute to the company’s electric car project:

“As the electric vehicle business is a new one, Apple needs patents and experts in battery technology,” the official said. “Top human resources firms have been approaching Samsung’s battery experts, and I think such human exchange moves are a win-win for both.”

Apple’s electric car project is likely in its early stages, which is probably why the company is gathering battery experts to help with research and development. Learn more about the team reportedly developing Apple’s electric car.

