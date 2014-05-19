Apple Is Reportedly In Talks To End Its Thermonuclear Patent War With Samsung

Late Friday, Apple and Google announced that they settled all their patent lawsuits.

This is a nice thaw in the companies’ relationship, but it doesn’t mean Apple’s legal war against Android is done. Apple and Google subsidiary Motorola were in lawsuits against each other.

Apple is still fighting Samsung, which is the main (last?) battle against Android.

That might be about to change. A report in the Korea Times says Apple and Samsung are talking about settling their global patent battle. A source involved in the talks tells the Korea Times, “Samsung has recently resumed working-level discussions with Apple and the key issue is how to dismiss all lawsuits.”

Apple and Samsung have held talks before, but they fell apart over price. Apple CEO Tim Cook has repeatedly stressed that he doesn’t think lawsuits are the best route to go.

On Apple’s Q2 2012 earnings call, he said:

I’ve always hated litigation, and I continue to hate it. We just want people to invent their own stuff. And so if we could get to some kind of arrangement where we could be assured that’s the case and a fair settlement on the stuff that’s occurred, I would highly prefer to settle versus battle. But it — the key thing is that it’s very important that Apple not become the developer for the world. We need people to invent their own stuff.

Apple has won two suits against Samsung in the U.S., but has yet to pocket any money from those wins.

Samsung’s top lawyer, John Quinn, recently said Apple should give up its lawsuits since it’s not winning any money. “Up to this point, I think Apple really hadn’t given up hope [it] could cripple Android somehow … This has got to be the last straw. They have got to realise they’re not going to slow Android down by suing people.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.