Apple is replacing MacBook USB charging cables for free

The USB-C charge cable included with MacBooks before June 2015 “might fail due to a design issue,” according to Apple.

Apple will replace those cables for free if you bring them into an Apple Store or contact Apple Support.

MacBook owners who registered their addresses with Apple and are eligible will have a replacement cable sent automatically.

The issue is that MacBooks with the affected cables “may not charge or only charge intermittently.”

Apple’s MacBook is the first Apple laptop in years to ditch the magnetic MagSafe connector for USB-C, a new reversible standard connector that is increasingly being used on phones and laptops.

Some USB-C cables have gained a reputation for being unreliable. Google engineer Benson Leung has tested third-party USB-C cables bought on Amazon and found that many could damage the devices they’re plugged into and didn’t meet standards. Leung did not test Apple’s cable, but it’s been held up as an example of a safe USB-C-type cable to buy.

From the Apple replacement program page:

Apple will provide a new, redesigned USB-C charge cable, free of charge, to all eligible customers. This program also covers Apple USB-C charge cables that were sold as a standalone accessory. For MacBook owners who provided a valid mailing address during the product registration process or Apple Online Store purchase, Apple will send you a new cable by the end of February 2016.

Here’s what the cable that Apple will replace for free looks like, although it appears as if Apple mixed up its Lightning connector — found on the iPhone — with USB-C:

And here’s what the replacement will look like:

