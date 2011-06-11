Apple Is Recalling Verizon iPad 2s [REPORT]

Photo: Christine Bartolucci via TwitPic

Apple has issued a recall for Verizon iPad 2’s.Apple Store employees have been instructed to scan iPad 2 stocks for Verizon iPads that fall under a certain range of serial numbers and return them, 9to5 Mac reports.



The iPads are having problems viewing and editing account information after activating with Verizon’s network.

This isn’t the first problem with Verizon iPads. Earlier this spring several users had problems connecting to the carrier’s 3G network.

We’re reaching out to Apple for comment now. Stay tuned for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.