Apple is recalling some of its power adapters sold in Australia for 'risk of electrical shock'

Apple announced on Thursday a voluntary recall of AC wall plug adapters sold in several countries including Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina, Brazil, as well as most countries in Europe.

Prongs on the recalled items can “break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched,” although they only do that in “very rare cases,” according to the company.

The company is replacing the affected wall plug adapters for free through Apple Stores as well as authorised service providers.

To exchange the faulty adaptors customers need to get their relevant device serial number and take it to an Apple Store, with the company encouraging customers to make an appointment at a Genius Bar.

Apple’s wall plug adaptor is included with Mac laptops, some iPads, and Apple’s World Travel Adaptor Kit. To identify if your adaptor is affected, Apple recommends checking the inside of your adaptor to see if it’s up to date.

If your wall plug adaptor has a raised serial number printed on its inside slot, you’ll need to replace it. It will look like this:

Apple If your wall adaptor looks like this, you should get it replaced for free.

You can also reach out to Apple to check if your adaptor is affected by the recall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.