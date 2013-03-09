Apple Is Quietly Turning Every Car On The Road Into An 'iCar'

Porsche is just one Apple partner of many

Photo: Apple

Before he died, Steve Jobs said he eventually wanted Apple to make a car.That does not appear to be happening any time soon.



But a series of job postings, new products, and partnerships indicate that Apple is trying to make iOS the operating system for cars made by other companies.

AppleInsider first picked up on this trend.

The evidence…

Apple is hiring up. Apple keeps adding job postings for positions like “iOS Car Services” and “Manager, Software QA (In-Car).” The latest was added today.

Apple is partnering up. Apple exec Eddy Cue joined the board of Ferrari last fall. Now the companies are talking publicly about a partnership.

Apple keeps adding car-friendly features to iOS. An under-reported feature of iOS 6, the latest operating system for iPhones and iPads, is something called “Siri Eyes Free.” With it, you can control your iOS device without looking at it. Obviously that’s very driver-friendly. Car-makers are working to integrate Siri Hands Free as fast possible. Apple’s partners include: BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Jaguar, Audi, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, and GM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.