Apple might prompt everyone to enable 2-factor authentication

Apple might be about to get more aggressive with your iPhone security.

The company is prompting its iOS 10.3 beta users to switch on 2-factor authentication via a push notification, according to 9to5Mac.

2-factor authentication is an additional layer of security that means users have to provide extra information as well as a password.

Swiping the notification takes users into their device settings, where Apple explains what 2-factor authentication is. If you ignore the notification anyway and open your settings at some other time, there’ll be a notification at the top asking you to enable 2-factor authentication.

Enabling 2-factor authentication simply requires you to confirm your phone number. After that, Apple will text that number with a code every time you sign into your Apple ID from new device.

A number of online services are asking users to switch on 2-factor notification in the wake of last week’s massive Cloudflare bug, which saw passwords and private messages leaked to the web.

