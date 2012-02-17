Apple Is Planning To Release A Brand New Operating System For Macs This Summer

Photo: Apple

Apple is planning to release a new version of its Mac OS this summer, calling it Mountain Lion.It just released “Lion,” last July. Apparently, Apple is moving to annual release for Mac software just it does for its mobile software, iOS.



Speaking of iOS, Mountain Lion will have more features that resemble iOS, according to Ed Baig at USA TODAY, who got a chance to test Mountain Lion on a loaner MacBook Air.

iCloud, iMessage, Notification centre, AirPlay, and Reminders are all being added to Mountain Lion.

