Apple Is Planning To Make Some Huge Changes To iTunes This Year

Photo: Screenshot

Apple is planning to announce some major changes to iTunes later this year in what could be one of the most significant updates to the service since it launched in 2003, according to Bloomberg.Bloomberg reports hearing from sources familiar with the situation that Apple is working on integrating its iCloud storage service into iTunes to make it easier for users to organise all their files across multiple devices.



At the same time, Apple is reportedly introducing new features to make it easier for users to share music. One source told Bloomberg that Apple has been in talks with record labels to let users send each other songs and listen to them for free.

Given the success of social music streaming services like Spotify, it’s not surprising that Apple would want to make iTunes a little more social as well. Hopefully this effort turns out better than Ping.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.