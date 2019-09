Apple will roll out a new trade-in program for the iPhone this month, Peter Burrows at Bloomberg reports.



This will be the first time Apple does an in-house trade-in program. Burrows reports Apple hopes to increase sales of the iPhone 5, while at the same time using sales of older models to expand overseas.

More to come shortly…

