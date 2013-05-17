Apple Is Planning A New Fancy Pants Store For San Francisco

Apple is planning a new flagship store for San Francisco, John Paczkowski of All Things D reports.



It will be at Stockton and Post on Union Square, and it will be 45% bigger than its current store in San Francisco.

It will also be pretty fancy looking. According to the illustrations it’s going to have a two-story glass opening. And the second story will look like it’s floating in the air.

(Hopefully there are no problems with acoustics.)

