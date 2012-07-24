Apple Is Planning A Big Redesign For The iPod Touch This Fall

Photo: apple.com

The iPhone isn’t the only Apple product that’s about to get a taller screen.Macotakara, a Japanese blog, hears from a source that the next iPod Touch will have the same 4-inch LCD screen that is rumoured to be featured on the next iPhone.



The next iPod Touch will also be upgraded with Apple’s A5 processor, and it will have a different aluminium back plate.

Macotakara’s source did not indicate when the new iPod Touch would be released, but in a separate report on Monday, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that Apple will come out with an “all new” iPod Touch and iPod Nano sometime this fall.

