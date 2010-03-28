Apple Runs Out Of iPads!

If you pre-order an iPad today, you will not be able to pick it up until April 12, suggesting Apple has sold out of iPads.



Previously, pre-ordering an iPad meant you would be able to get it on April 3. The first site that seems to have noticed the change is Planet iPad.

If you’ve already pre-ordered an iPad, you’ll still be getting yours on time. Fortune’s Philip Elmer-Dewitt reports that customers that reserved an iPad can go pick it up at an Apple Store between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.. After 3 p.m., any available iPads will be sold on first-come, first-served basis.

The cause of the delay is unclear. Either Apple has a monster hit on its hands, or it doesn’t know how to manage its supply chain, or something else went awry.

