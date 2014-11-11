Apple Is Staffing Up In The UK: Here's A Look At Its New Cambridge Office

Savills The front of Apple’s new building in Cambridge at night.

Apple is building up its UK presence. The company is opening a new office in Cambridge with a capacity for 40 people and has secretly hired the entire staff of a London company called Caffeinehit that made a mapping app called PinDrop, according to TechCrunch.

One interesting thing about PinDrop is that an announcement of the move was published on Facebook and then partially deleted after it happened, TechCrunch notes:

… there was an extra paragraph in the original version of Ashburner’s blog post on PinDrop’s site (no longer online) that noted, “My biggest concern was making sure that the core Caffeinehit / Pin Drop team (Tom, Giacomo, Donal and Andrea) got jobs. I’m happy to say they have all been snapped up and have (rightfully so) landed themselves dream jobs. Super proud of them all and excited to see how they’re going to change all of our worlds in the future.” That paragraph, and an excited Tweet from one of the employees mentioning that he was moving to Apple, were both quickly deleted that day.

Savills The toilets in the new Apple office in Cambridge.

The staff later updated their LinkedIn profiles to indicate they were now employed at Apple in London.

In addition, Apple has taken space in Cambridge for about 40 people, according to Business Weekly:

“The UK government has been working hard behind the scenes for the best part of 25 years to persuade Apple to take the leap of faith in Britain.”

Tech City News says Apple’s Cambridge space will be used for R&D.

Cambridge is becoming Britain’s mini Silicon Valley. It doesn’t lack for research talent coming from the university, of course. Spotify and Google also have presences in the city. The latter company acquired Deep Mind, its artificial intelligence unit, from the area. The Cambridge area has about 1,400 companies with more than 53,000 staff, according to The Telegraph.

Here is a look at Apple’s new Cambridge space, at 90 Hills Road, courtesy of a marketing brochure from Savills, the estate agency:

It has a really nice party deck on the roof:

Here is the view from the back:

Lots of space and light, just the way Jony Ive likes it:

Here is the floor plan:

That’s about 3,800 square feet of space on this floor:

Another 4,000 square feet here:

It’s about 9,000 square feet in total.

