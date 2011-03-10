Apple Is Opening A Pop-Up Store In Austin For SXSW

Apple is opening a temporary “pop-up” retail store in Austin for two weeks during the South by Southwest festival, Statesman.com reports.



Just in time for this Friday’s iPad 2 launch.

So, good news, Apple nerds: You’ll be able to buy that new iPad at the the conference.

This temporary store will probably do monster business for Apple.

