Apple Is One Label Away From Dominating Cloud Music

Even though Amazon and Google completely bailed on figuring out a deal with the top record labels, Apple pushed forward and has now sealed deals with almost all of the big four record labels.Bloomberg reports that Apple just sealed the deal to get Sony onboard with its online music service.



Apple’s VP Of Internet Services Eddy Cue has been running around frantically trying to get major label support, and now there’s only one label left: Universal Music Group.

Sony, EMI, and Warner have all cut deals with Apple to, purportedly, provide licenses for users to stream music they own from Apple’s cloud servers.

If Cue can’t convince Universal Music Group himself, we’ll bet Universal gets on the bandwagon anyway because the other three big labels have jumped on and they don’t want to miss the boat.

All signs indicate that Apple and Universal are close to a deal, so it could be just a matter of time.

If and when Apple announces its plans for cloud music streaming at WWDC on June 6th, the announcement might include “one more thing” going for them that neither Amazon or Google Music has: the ability to “scan” your library for purchased music as opposed to making you upload every single one of your music files (like Google Music and Amazon).

Uploading all your music to the cloud can take forever, and Steve doesn’t like waiting.

Lala solved “scanning” a year ago, but then Apple bought them and nobody’s seen the scanning model since. The scanning model for streaming music involves much more complicated licensing issues, because the labels assume you have plenty of illegally acquired music in your library that they don’t want you to have easy access to.

Of course, you can also upload your illegally acquired tracks to the cloud and the labels can’t stop you.

We’ll be waiting patiently for word that Universal jumped onboard.

