Apple Is Once Again Delivering Great TV Ads

Apple released another new iPhone ad last night.



It follows in the style of the previous iPhone ad. It has delicate piano music, and images of people using their iPhones, with no dialog. These ads are cinematic and emotional.

This particular ad focuses on the iPhone as as a music device.

It’s quiet a change from the ads Apple had been running, which were less subtle. Apple was using celebrities to endorse Siri, and it was doing bombastic ads to advertise features of the iPad.

