Apple is officially making a television show with Will.i.am  -- and it's about apps

Apple is developing an original show, online services executive Eddy Cue told the New York Times.

The show is about apps, and it will feature real people who aren’t speaking from a script. The subject matter makes a lot of sense — Apple is in touch with a lot of interesting app developers.

According to the report, Will.i.am is working on the project, in addition to two veteran TV industry executives. One executive, Ben Silverman, has been an executive producer on network shows like “Jane the Virgin” and Netflix shows like “Marco Polo.”

However, Cue said that the series doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple plans to develop a roster of shows like Netflix or Amazon.

“This doesn’t mean that we are going into a huge amount of movie production or TV production or anything like that,” Cue told The New York Times.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Apple was bankrolling a scripted series about Beats founder and rapper Dr. Dre. Apple has also backed music videos from rapper Drake.

Last year, Apple released a new version of its Apple TV streaming service that allowed developers to write apps designed for the TV screen.

Apple has been trying to put together a streaming service for years, with Cue heading the effort, but CBS CEO Les Moonves, a likely partner, has said those plans are on hold.

