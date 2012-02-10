Apple Is Now Worth More Than Google And Microsoft Combined

Apple’s stock is hitting new highs during today’s trading. It’s currently at $494.
That makes its market cap ($460 billion) greater than Google ($198 billion) and Microsoft ($257 billion) combined.
The crazy thing is that Apple is just getting started. It could sell a ton of iPhones, iPads, and even TVs this year. Don’t be shocked if it’s a $1 trillion company some day.
From Google Finance:
Photo: Google Finance
