Apple developers at media companies and elsewhere are getting this email directly from Apple with the subject line: “Now Accepting iPad Apps.”



Any guesses on how many iPad Apps will be submitted during the next few weeks?

From: Apple Developer <[email protected]>

Date: Fri, Mar 19, 2010 at 2:51 PM

Subject: Now Accepting iPad Apps.

