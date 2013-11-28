Apple Has 500,000 IPhone 5Ss Being Made Every Day, Its Highest Ever Output

AP No more waiting in big lines for the iPhone.

Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, is pumping out a record number of new iPhones,

Lorraine Luk at the Wall Street Journal reports.

A Foxconn executive tells Luk, “We have been churning out about 500,000 iPhone 5Ss everyday, the highest daily output ever.”

The executive also says that Foxconn has 600 employees working on each iPhone 5S production line, which is higher than the normal 500 employees per line on an iPhone.

“Although the market had concerns over demand for the new iPhone before its launch, our Zhengzhou site’s production capacity for iPhones has continued to grow over the past two years,” says the executive.

Foxconn has ramped production of the 5S, and cut back production of the lower cost iPhone 5C.

As a result, the wait time for a 5S has fallen significantly, and is now generally in stock. Apple analyst Gene Munster says 90% of the iPhone 5S models are in stock at U.S. stores.

