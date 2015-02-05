Apple is making its first Android app

Apple is reportedly working on its first Android app — a streaming music service that will compete with Spotify, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Apple plans to use the streaming service it acquired from Beats Music several months ago, but the app itself will be designed by Apple, Gurman reports. The price could be around $US7.99 per month, but it’s not confirmed. This would make it cheaper than Spotify, which is $US9.99 per month.

This is huge for Apple — in the past, the company would discontinue the Android version of apps it acquired like it did with HopStop. But, according to Gurman, Apple engineers are working on an Android app, even though the service will fall under Apple’s branding.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously said the company had “no religious issue” with developing an Android app if it “made sense to do that.” Given that Android accounts for about 85% of the worldwide smartphone market, it may make sense for Apple to do that in this case if it wants to build up a strong user base for its streaming app.

Apple has no plans to create a version of its streaming service for Windows Phone, however, according to Gurman.

