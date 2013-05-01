Apple Is Making 'Dramatic' Changes To The iPhone, And Insiders Are Suddenly Worried They Won't Be Done In Time

ScreenshotJony Ive, the new guy in charge of the final look and feel of all Apple products, is being much more collaborative and deliberate.Apple is going to release a new version of the software that runs iPhones and iPads in June at its big conference for developers, called WWDC.



That’s been the plan for a while now.

But according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Adam Satariano, insiders are suddenly worried that the new version may not be done in time.

Satariano says that Jony Ive, the new guy in charge of the final look and feel of all Apple products, is being much more collaborative and deliberate about the product-making process than his predecessors Steve Jobs and Scott Forstall were.

“Internal deadlines for submitting features for testing are being set later than past releases, people said,” writes Satariano.

To help move things along, Ive has recruited developers from Apple’s Mac software teams.

Apple has moved resources around like that for iOS development before, but not since the launch of version number one, back in 2007.

Yesterday, we relayed news that the new version of this software, called iOS, will be “radically” different.

It’s look will be “flatter” – lots of the shine and gloss illustrated into Apple’s software will go away. Also, software will look less like the real world hardware it’s replacing.

For example, the Calendar app won’t look it’s made out of leather or that it has stitching.

In new information, Satariano says Ive is also working on “more dramatic changes to the e-mail and calendar tools.”

Those changes are less likely to be finished by this summer’s deadline, “people” tell Satariano.

