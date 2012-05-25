Apple Is Making A Pen!

Photo: Patently Apple

Apple recently filed a patent for an advanced stylus for touchscreen devices. The filing was uncovered by Patently Apple. (They have a lot more details on the device.)The “iPen” may be able to provide haptic, visual, and audio feedback depending on the pressure applied to the screen.



According to the patent, there are a bunch of potential uses for the iPen including graphics or photo editing and multiplayer gaming.

