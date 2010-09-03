Apple Doubles iPad Production As Android Tablet Threat Looms

How did Apple cut the waiting period for an iPad to 24 hours? By cranking up production.



Apple is manufacturing 2 million iPads each month, according to Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley (via John Paczkowski.)

Huberty says Apple is hoping to ramp that production up to 3 million, which would give Apple a run rate of 36 million iPads annually.

With a wave of Android tablets about to hit the market, Apple wants to make sure people can walk into an Apple store looking for an iPad and walk out purchase in hand.

See Also: Here Comes The First Wave Of Android Tablets!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.