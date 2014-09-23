Another Report Says Apple Plans To Unveil A New iPad In October

AP SVP Phil Schiller at last year’s iPad event.

Apple may launch an updated iPad Air in October, according to a Commercial Times report. (Via MacRumors.)

The report out of Asia says that Apple is also working on a new iPad Mini for next year and a super-sized 12.9-inch iPad for 2015. Bloomberg reported in late August that Apple planned to launch the bigger iPad in early 2015, so it’s possible Apple is waiting to introduce it along with a refreshed Mini.

There’s been a lot of talk about Apple holding a product launch event in October, including this report from Bloomberg last week.

What will the next iPad be able to do? Rumours say you can expect an A8 processor (the same one in the iPhone 6), an upgraded camera, and the iPhone’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor. However, Apple probably won’t change the design much.

Apple The new iPad Air will probably look a lot like this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.