Apple is launching loads of new models of Apple Watch

Apple exec Jeff Williams announced on stage at Apple’s event on Wednesday that the company is doubling down on the Apple Watch, and will launch a selection of new models and straps.

The first new Apple Watch product announced on stage was a strap produced in partnership with luxury brand Hermes. It’s the first third party strap for the Apple Watch that Apple is officially backing and selling in its stores.

Apple also announced a selection of new Apple Watch models. They come in gold and rose gold.

That wasn’t all that Apple announced for the Apple Watch, though. It also launched a range of new straps in different colours.

One of the Apple Watch straps is produced in conjunction with the Project(red) charity, and Apple will donate a portion of the profits to help fund AIDS research.

Watch OS2, Apple’s new operating system for the Apple Watch, is being released on September 16.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.