Apple is killing Beats Music later this month

Apple will shutter Beats Music at the end of this month so as to transition those users to Apple Music.

Now that Apple Music has finally arrived on Android, Apple can finally focus all its efforts on improving Apple Music across all platforms rather than spending energy on keeping the Beats Music service active.

This move was inevitable, of course, after Apple bought Beats last May for $US3 billion.

For all those people still using Beats Music, Apple will automatically cancel those subscriptions on November 30. Those users will get the option to move all of their preferences over to Apple Music, according to Beats executive Dale Bagwell.

“All the pros that curated music for you are still crafting more amazing experiences,” Bagwell wrote on a Beats support page.

Apple Music offers a three-month free trial to any newcomers, but after that, it’s $US10 a month for individuals and $US15 a month for families of up to six people. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple Music had 15 million subscribers as of October, with 8.5 million people from that total still in the free trial period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.