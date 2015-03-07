Apple is joining the Dow.

More to come…refresh for the latest.

Here’s the press release:

Apple Inc. (NASD:AAPL) will replace AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 18. The

change will be effective with the opening of trading on Thursday, March 19. The index change was

prompted by Visa Inc.’s (NYSE:V) 4:1 stock split which is scheduled to be effective at the same

time. The post-split adjusted lower price of Visa will reduce the weighting of the Information

Technology sector in the index. Adding Apple to the index will help to partially offset this reduction.

In price weighted indices such as the DJIA, a large change in price of a high priced stock can have

a material impact on sector representation in the index and this index change is designed to

minimize that impact. The Telecommunication Services sector will continue to be represented in the

DJIA by Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

“As the largest corporation in the world and a leader in technology, Apple is the clear choice for the

Dow Jones Industrial Average, the most recognised stock market measure,” says David M. Blitzer,

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The DJIA is

price weighted so extremely high stock prices tend to distort the index while very low stock prices

have little impact. The timing of Apple’s addition to the DJIA hinged on two stock splits: Apple’s 7:1

last June and Visa’s 4:1 on March 19th this year. Apple’s split brought the stock price down closer

to the median price in the DJIA. The Visa split will reduce the technology weight in the DJIA and

make room for Apple. Among the current DJIA constituents, AT&T has one of the lowest prices.

Moreover, the DJIA is over-weighted in telecommunications and AT&T and Verizon are quite

similar, though AT&T has a smaller market capitalisation.”

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, CA, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication

and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players.

The change won’t cause any disruption in the level of the index. The divisor used to calculate the

index from the components’ prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the

opening on March 19. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index’s reflection of the portion

of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.