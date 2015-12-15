Apple built a secret research facility in Taiwan to make its screens even better

Apple has opened a secret research facility in Taiwan with the view of making the iPhone and iPad’s screen better, according to Bloomberg.

The facility, which Apple has not publicly discussed, has reportedly hired ex-Qualcomm and AU Optronics employees to work on developing more advanced versions of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac displays. The company is also investigating OLED technology.

The move is two-pronged: On one side, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users get a better, more efficient display. On the other, Apple reduces its reliance on Samsung, Sharp, and other big manufacturers.

Apple recently spent $18 million (£12 million) on a small chip plant in the US that would help reduce the company’s reliance on its chip making partners, which also includes Samsung.

The company has been advertising for multiple roles related to screen technology on LinkedIn.

Apple has always focused on the thinness and lightness of the iPhone and iPad, something screen technology could help with. The iPhone 6S is 7.1mm thick, according to Apple. The company will likely be looking to reduce that with the iPhone 7.

Business Insider has reached out to Apple to ask about the facility. We will update the post when we hear back.

