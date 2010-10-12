Apple Is In No Hurry To Build A 4G iPhone

The iPhone may finally be coming to Verizon, but consumers hoping to see an iPhone working on the 4G LTE network Verizon is rolling out this year will be disappointed.



TechCrunch’s Steve Cheney says Apple is planning to take its time moving to 4G. It’s not surprising that the initial Verizon iPhone that comes out in January will be 3G only.

But according to Arrington’s sources, the updated iPhone 4s that come out in mid 2011 won’t be fitted for 4G either.

Apple has tended to be careful and deliberate about upgrading to the latest network standards, and LTE networks won’t be widely available and fully developed for a few years.

But this does create a marketing opportunity for other mobile platforms. Just as Apple is eliminating the biggest selling point for alternatives like Android — the iPhone is stuck with AT&T — the company is giving them a new angle: the iPhone is stuck with 3G.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.