Apple Is Holding A Special China-Only IPhone Event The Day After Its Main Event In California

Yesterday Apple sent out

press invites for a special eventwhere it will reveal new iPhones at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

It also sent a press invite to Chinese media for another special event in China the day after Apple’s U.S. event. The Chinese event will take place at Beijing’s World Trade Center, says The Next Web, which first reported the news.

This is a first for Apple. It would suggest its next iPhone is going to be aimed at the Chinese market. China was a big market for Apple years ago, but lately things have slowed. This signals a renewed effort to get growth cranking again.

