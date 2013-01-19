Apple Is Hiring Writers To Give Siri More Funny Things To Say

Photo: Apple

Apple seems to be trying to strengthen the connection between Siri and iPhone users. 9to5Mac recently spotted an Apple job listing seeking someone who could help “evolve and enrich” Siri.



“Siri’s known for ‘her’ wit, cultural knowledge, and zeal to explain things in engaging, funny, and practical ways,” the listing says. “The ideal candidate is someone who combines a love for language, wordplay, and conversation with demonstrated experience in bringing creative content to life within an intense technical environment.”

Apple has since removed the listing, but from the sound of things, it looks like Apple is trying to give Siri more character and sass.

