The Most Definitive Proof Yet That Apple Is Working On A New Health And Fitness Product

Here’s the most definitive proof yet that Apple is working on something related to health and exercise.

It has a new job listing for “User Studies Exercise Physiologist.” Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac first spotted the listing.

The job description: “Design and run user studies related to cardiovascular fitness & energy expenditure, including calories burned, metabolic rate, aerobic fitness level measurement/tracking and other key physiological measurements.”

It seems that this is the first public confirmation from Apple that it is working on some sort of fitness-oriented product.

Gurman believes this is further proof that Apple is working on the iWatch, which would be a wearable gadget on your wrist that collects health data.

Even without an iWatch, Apple could probably collect plenty of health-related information with just an iPhone. (Stuff like steps taken in a day, and general activity, which is what today’s wearables like Nike’s FuelBand are tracking.)

Here’s the full listing, which will probably get pulled shortly:

