Apple is hiring a music journalist to write original content for iTunes

Apple is looking for a music journalist to write for iTunes, musically.com reports. A new job listing has appeared on the Apple website for an “Editorial Producer.”

Among other qualifications and skills, the company says a potentional candidate must be a “seasoned writer” with “deep contacts in the freelance world.”

Apple explains that the role is full-time and split between editorial and producing duties. It’s journalism, but it’s also about merchandising, promotion, and shaping Apple’s music content as a whole — not just features and interviews you might find in more traditional music publications.

Have a look at the skills/expertise you need to be in with a shot:

Musically duly notes that Apple hiring an actual journalist a big deal. It’s music platform, iTunes, was built primarily as a place to find and download new music, not read about it. But the position appears to show that the company is expanding from simple curation to original content.

The expansion details come after news broke that Apple had pinched popular UK radio presenter Zane Lowe from BBC Radio 1. We don’t know exactly what Lowe is going to be doing at Apple quite yet, but there’s speculation he’s going to work on iTunes Radio, which builds online radio stations based on listener tastes. Lowe might also get involved in crafting tailored playlists, high-profile interviews, and discovering hot new music.

Apple is also soon to relaunch iTunes with Beats Music, its upgraded, revamped streaming service. It’s clear the move is in direct competition with rival Spotify, which also has an editorial team, and WiMp/Tidal, which US rapper Jaq-Z will almost certainly soon own. Like Spotify, the Scandinavian service also offers users features, reviews, and interviews.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.